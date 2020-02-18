Iowa DNR to hold town hall style-meetings with first stop in Sioux City about completed hunting, fishing seasons

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be starting to hold town hall-style meetings on Wednesday with its first stop in Sioux City.
The meetings will be about the recently finished hunting and trapping seasons, along with possible changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations. They are open to the public.
Comments from the meetings will be collected and considered along with other related comments that the Iowa DNR receives before proposing changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations.
The proposed rules will be presented to the National Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.
Here is the full list of town hall-style meetings with dates, times, and locations:
- Sioux City, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road
- Chariton, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., Pin Oak Lodge, 45996 Hwy. 14
- Council Bluffs Feb. 25, 7 p.m., Fish and Game Club, 531 Commanche Street
- Okoboji, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m., Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road
- Burlington, Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Starr’s Cave Nature Center, 11627 Starr’s Cave Road
- Iowa City, Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Johnson County ISU extension building, 3109 Old Highway 218 South (search “Johnson County Fairgrounds”)
- Algona, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Water’s Edge Nature Center, 1010 250th Street
- Bloomfield, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Pioneer Ridge Nature Center, 1339 Hwy. 63
- Creston, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Multi-Purpose Room adjacent to the YMCA, Southwestern Community College, 1201 West Townline Street
- Decorah, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Decorah City Hall, 400 Clairborne Drive
- Dubuque, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta
- Jefferson, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., The Jefferson Depot, 509 East Lincoln Way
- Ventura, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Clear Lake Wildlife Unit headquarters, 15326 Balsam Ave.
- Waverly, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 W Bremer Ave.
- Des Moines, March 3, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton League, 4343 George Flagg Parkway
- DeWitt, March 5, 7 p.m., DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th Street
- Sac City, March 5, 7 p.m., Sac County Conservation Center at Hagge Park, 2970 280th Street
- Toledo, March 5, 7 p.m., Tama CCB Nature Center at Otter Creek Lake Park, 2283 Park Road