Iowa DNR to hold town hall style-meetings with first stop in Sioux City about completed hunting, fishing seasons

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be starting to hold town hall-style meetings on Wednesday with its first stop in Sioux City.

The meetings will be about the recently finished hunting and trapping seasons, along with possible changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations. They are open to the public.

Comments from the meetings will be collected and considered along with other related comments that the Iowa DNR receives before proposing changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations.

The proposed rules will be presented to the National Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

Here is the full list of town hall-style meetings with dates, times, and locations: