Iowa DNR says hunting season participation numbers fell in 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Each year, thousands of hunters take aim during Iowa’s many hunting seasons.

From pheasants to ducks and deer, it’s big business but the recently finished season didn’t draw as many outdoor lovers.

At a season-ending review tonight, Iowa DNR staffers explained the overall participation numbers fell in 2019. The news mirrors recent nationwide trends.

Doug Chafa, a wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR, said the hunters who did work the Iowa landscape found good overall hunting in Siouxland.

Now the DNR wants to hear how it can improve upon the experience next season.

“The hunters are out there. They know what they’re seeing and that’s really good feedback for us to figure out what things are working, what things aren’t working well. Positive, negative, good, bad or ugly make comment. Let us know what you think, let us know what you liked, let us know something you’d liked to see changed,” said Chafa.

He said between February and September when the new hunting season begins, the department will be reviewing the input with changes approved by the Iowa Conservation Commission in place next year.