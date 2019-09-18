Iowa DNR responds to two manure discharges in Sioux County

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two reports of manure discharges were near Rock Vally on Thursday, September 12.

According to the press release, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources responded to two different manure discharges during the afternoon on Thursday, September 12.

The first one was at Remmerde Farms. The discharge from there was coming from an overflown manure storage structure which reached Dry Creek connecting to the Big Sioux River, according to the Iowa DNR. They also stated the owner will apply the manure to their land as soon as possible.

Authorities said the second report came from a Meadowvale Dairy stockpile, west of Rock Valley. The manure runoff entered a stream that leads to the Big Sioux River. The DNR mentioned the owner will apply the manure to their land once equipment can be obtained and the plan is to build a berm to prevent future runoffs.

The press release stated DNR workers collected water samples to test in the laboratory and during the creek checks, no dead fish were found.

The DNR plans to monitor clean up and will decide the appropriate enforcement action, according to the release.

Latest Stories