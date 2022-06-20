CARROLL, Iowa (KCAU) — Untreated wastewater overflowed from a manhole near a Carroll hospital Monday morning.

Officials reported that the manhole was located near St. Anthony Regional Hospital on the south side of the town.

The amount of wastewater that overflowed and reached the nearby Middle Raccoon River is currently unknown.

Hospital and city staff stopped the spill at around 11 a.m. and determined that the cause of the discharge was more than likely a collapsed sewer pipe owned by the hospital.

The DNR recommends that children and pets should be kept out of the river for the next few days. The DNR will be monitoring the cleanup while considering appropriate enforcement action.