CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting Saturday, the Iowa DNR has relaxed fishing regulations at Spring Lake in Cherokee.

The goal is to allow anglers to more freely harvest fish before the lake is renovated this fall.

Spring Lake has flooded many times in the past few years, bringing in a number of invasive fish species, including silver carp.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from the lake from now until October 4.