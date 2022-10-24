SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.

The Iowa DNR stocked around 2,000 rainbow trout into Bacon Creek as part of their Cool Weather Program. The trout normally prefer cooler waters and with winter just around the corner, the conditions are right for locals to be able to fish for species they normally wouldn’t be able to without concervation programs.

“Hunters and anglers are some of the original concervationists. The money that they pay in to participate in that sport goes right back into making more of what they enjoy and love,” said Ben Wallace of the Iowa DNR.

The DNR plan to do a second round of stocking at Bacon Creek this January for the ice fishing season.