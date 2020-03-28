Iowa DNR minimize services in state parks in response to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa state parks are continuing to look at ways to help protect the health of its visitors and staff during the COVID-19 health emergency.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said state parks are still open.

They mention that people need to be aware of the operational changes that are in effect immediately, before visiting a state park:

All bathrooms, including pit latrines, are closed in Iowa state parks through April 15. Visitors should bring their own hand sanitizer , as no soap or sanitizer will be available in the park.

Because bathrooms are not available, camping is limited to self-contained (enclosed) campers with their own bathrooms through April 15. Camping through April 15 will be available for walk-ins only on a first-come, first-served basis. More details can be found on the park alerts page.

Shelters, camping cabins, youth camps, and lodges are closed and not available for rentals because of the lack of bathroom facilities available.

Playgrounds are not advised to be used during this health emergency. Park staff are unable to keep them clean according to CDC guidelines. User discretion is advised.

Please remember to keep a physical distance of at least six feet between you and other visitors, and avoid areas in parks where people may congregate such as points of interest, scenic overlooks, buildings, and busy trails.

Iowa DNR said they appreciate your patience and assistance during these challenging times and will monitor the situation.

They also said they may continue to make changes to park operations as needed.