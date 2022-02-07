ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa DNR is investigating a manure spill about four miles north of Rock Valley.

The spill was found and reported by the facility’s owner, Gevo, on Monday after finding out that manure levels in a digester tank had dropped. The digester was not yet operating but contained manure from the dairy. The digester was located at Winding Meadows Dairy in Lyon County.

An unknown amount of manure was discharged, flowing into a nearby crop field before some reached Lizard Creek, a tributary of the Rock River.

Gevo stopped the flow from the tank and dammed the manure in the crop field.

The DNR will be on-site to assess the effects it had on Lizard Creek and monitor cleanup activities and consider appropriate enforcement action.