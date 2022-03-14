GRANVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staff are investigating a manure release from a dairy barn in Sioux County.

According to the Iowa DNR, farm owner Nate Zuiderveen saw a manure discharge flowing from the barn into an underground tile line around 8 a.m. on Monday. Manure had backed up in the barn after a pump plugged. Zuiderveen immediately stopped the pump, ending the flow.

It’s unknown how much manure reached a tributary of Deep Creek, but Zuiderveen said he saw manure two miles downstream.

DNR staff will look downstream for environmental impacts and determine the extent of the manure flow.

DNR will monitor clean up and consider appropriate enforcement action.