Iowa DNR investigates manure spill, fish kill near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa DNR is investigating a manure spill and fish kill that happened around five miles southeast of Remsen after responding to a report of brown water in a creek.

Officials said the spill started after Louis Pick, the owner of LCNJ Farms, filled a tanker with manure from his confined beef operation late Saturday evening.

Pick told authorities that a valve on the tanker failed, which allowed the manure to run down the road ditch and into a tributary of Whiskey Creek. He discovered the spill on Monday morning.

The Iowa DNR said staff members found dead fish for several miles downstream, and Pick blocked the road ditch leading to the tributary to stop the manure release.

Officials reported that the owner of LCNJ is working to recover the remaining pooled liquid manure in the area.

The Iowa DNR will continue to monitor the cleanup and will consider appropriate enforcement action and currently conducting a fish kill count.