Iowa DNR investigates manure discharge found in Cherokee County

CLEGHORN, Iowa (KCAU) – A manure discharge from a cattle operation in Cherokee County, Iowa, is being investigated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to a press release from the Iowa DNR, they confirmed a manure runoff from Tentinger Feedlot in Cleghorn, is reaching Bear Creek.

The DNR is working with the owner to stop the discharge, according to the release.

Although the investigation is ongoing, the DNR said it could be from recently land-applied manure.

The DNR also said they will consider appropriate enforcement action.

Latest Stories