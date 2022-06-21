WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa DNR held a public meeting Tuesday night about low water levels at two lakes in Woodbury County.

The DNR, along with the County’s conservation board, held the meeting at the Bigelow Park Lodge to discuss current low water levels at Brown’s Lake and Snyder’s Bend.

Members from the DNR talked about some of the studies that they have been doing throughout the year to find ways to alleviate the problem.

One topic brought up was the forming of a Lake Association to help get plenty of ideas of how to fix up the lake.

“If you’re a lake enthusiast or if you like to fish, hunt, trap canoe. It doesn’t matter. If you have some interest in the lake then joining an association like that can really help,” said Ben Wallace of the Iowa DNR.

Wallace said that the combination of the drought conditions, low river levels, and low ground water levels created the perfect storm but is confident that water levels will start rising in the future.