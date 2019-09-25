Iowa DNR asking turkey hunters for help in getting turkey legs for study

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attention turkey hunters! The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for a few good turkey legs.

The Iowa DNR, in partnership with Iowa State University, is continuing a study looking for the presence of lymphoproliferative disease virus (LPDV) in wild turkeys. This is a relatively new disease, involving wild turkeys and has been found in other states and maybe making its way into Iowa. The study is designed to look for the presence of the disease in Iowa and, if it’s found in Iowa, where it is and to what extent.

Successful hunters are asked to save one lower leg for disease testing.

Simply cut the leg at the joint between the feathered portion of the leg and the scaled part of the lower leg, wrap the scaled part in a paper towel and place it in a ziplock bag and freeze it. Once you have the lower leg in the freezer, request a mailing envelope through the Iowa DNR webpage under the Hunting/ Turkey section. You will receive a questionnaire along with a postage-paid envelope to submit the leg.

“Hunters will need to write down their DNR Customer ID number and the tag registration number – both found on their tag. Or they can use the leg with the transportation tag as the sample. Our goal is to collect samples from across the state and we will not be able to do this without hunger participation,” said Jim Coffey, the forest wildlife research biologist for the Iowa DNR.

LPDV is not a human health issue.

Iowa’s fall turkey season runs from October 1 through December 6, and December 23 through January 10 for archery only license hunters. and for gun/bow license hunters the season runs from October 14 through December 6.

For more information about the fall season, you can visit the hunting regulations booklet at www.iowadnr.gov.

To find out more about the turkey sample submissions, you can visit the Wild turkey Sample Submission Form.