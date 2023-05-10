BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KCAU) — The Division of Criminal Investigation are looking into the death of a three-year-old in Battle Creek.

According to a press release, first responders were called to a house on the 500-block of Maple Street for an unresponsive three-year-old child on May 4. The child was transported to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Omaha.

The child died on May 5 and an autopsy was performed the next day. The Ida County Sheriff’s Office contacted the DCI to look into the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ida County Sheriff’s Office at 712-364-3146.