MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are asking for help after a boat sank and someone died.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, a 30-foot red and white Scarab boat under Oklahoma registration sank in the Missouri River. A fatality was reported as a result of the incident.

The victim was identified as Emma Olsen, 20, of Omaha.

On June 8, the Iowa DNR published a release stating officials are asking anyone who witnessed the boat on May 29 between mile markers 650 and 691 to contact authorities at 712-249-2016. Emails can be directed to aaron.johnson@dnr.iowa.gov.

Information given to authorities can remain anonymous, the DNR said.