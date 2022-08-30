PALO ALTO, Iowa (KCAU) — The water level in Virgin Lake is set to be lowered to improve water quality and restore a quality habitat for fish and wildlife.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of National Resources (DNR), the water level in Virgin Lake will be lowered enough to allow managers to get rid of common carp. Record amounts of precipitation in 2019 and 2019 caused water to overtop fish barriers which allowed common carp into the lake resulting in severely degraded habitat conditions.

The release stated that the last time the DNR reduced water levels in Virgin Lake was in 2011 and went through a full-scale drawdown. It was allowed to be refilled in 2012. In doing so, water quality, habitat conditions, and recreational opportunities improved immediately.

“We use water quality, habitat conditions, and fish community composition to determine the health of a lake,” said wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR Rob Patterson, “After the previous drawdown we saw significant improvements in all three categories. Those conditions persisted until common carp got back into the lake following some major rain events in 2018. Since then, water quality and habitat conditions have declined.”

According to the release, lowering the water levels will allow aquatic vegetation to re-establish in the near shore areas and help prevent algae blooms while improving water quality and habitat. Once the fishery is reset, the lake will be restored with native fish.

“These shallow lakes need to be actively managed to promote water quality and in-lake habitat,” said Patterson, “We’ve watched conditions at Virgin Lake steadily decline over the last several years. With the drier than normal conditions, this is an excellent opportunity to manage the lake and return it to a healthy clear water state.”

The release stated that the DNR will begin removing water from the lake in late summer and will begin refilling the lake in late summer 2023. The lake is estimated to be fully filled in 2024 unless conditions prevent a full fishery renovation. It was also specified that the fish will be restocked as soon as possible.