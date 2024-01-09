SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has provided more information on a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday at the parking ramp at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

According to a release, a Sioux City patrol officer was parked in the casino’s parking garage at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8. While parked, he reportedly saw a white truck ram headfirst into his patrol vehicle.

The driver of the truck was 55-year-old Salvador Perez-Garcia of Sioux City, the release states. While trying to exit the parking garage, Perez-Garcia encountered other responding officers. He then allegedly drove into a second patrol vehicle and got out of the truck “swinging a length of chain with an affixed metal object.”

The release says that the officers were not able to disarm him or otherwise de-escalate the situation. As Perez-Garcia allegedly kept swinging the chain and walking towards them, police shot him, killing him at the scene despite attempts to save his life after the shots were fired.

The officers were put on paid administrative leave. Their names were not released.

Perez-Garcia was previously involved in an alleged stand-off at a downtown apartment building in Oct. 2022. He was allegedly making threats with a firearm.

The Iowa DCI will continue to investigate the incident and will release more details at a later date.

The Sioux City Police Department will also investigate whether or not the officers violated department policies.