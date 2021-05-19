Iowa DCI agent testifies in Mapleton murder trial

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — The murder trial for a Mapleton teen accused of shooting his friend last year continued in Monona County on Wednesday.

After opening statements were given on Tuesday, the state began presenting their case to the jury. They started with a testimony from Special Agent Lynn Olson, of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), who recalled what he saw after the events of the murder and his priorities after arriving at the scene.

“Out and then there was several people that had gathered on the rear deck of the house, and so I identified who all potential witnesses were and then removed everyone from the residence,” said Olson during his testimony.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.

Jay Neubaum is accused of killing 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins. On January 31, 2020, the Mapleton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, police found Hopkins deceased inside the detached garage of the residence. There were also three other juvenile males at the residence during the time of the incident.

The Iowa Office of State Medical Examiner has ruled Hopkins’ death as a homicide and the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

Neubaum has also been charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse.