SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man convicted and sentenced in connection with the shooting death of another Sioux City man will get a new trial.

The Iowa Court of Appeals overturning Lawrence Canady III’s conviction, which was voluntary manslaughter, willful injury causing bodily injury, and assault causing bodily injury in connection with the death of Martez Harrison, which took place outside of Uncle Dave’s Bar on West 3rd Street in May 2021.

According to court documents, the 3-judge panel said Canady’s conviction was overturned because two images were mistakenly allowed as evidence.

In granting Canady’s appeal for a new trial, the Iowa Court of Appeals said, “Because the district court abused its discretion in admitting the rap video and the Snapchat picture, we reverse Canady’s convictions.”

The state’s appeals court added that evidence supports Canady’s convictions for voluntary manslaughter and he can be retried on that charge, as well as willful injury causing bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

Meanwhile, another person in connection to the fatal shooting of Harrison, Dwight Evans, was found guilty of 1st-degree murder and going armed with intent. He received a life sentence serving a minimum of 20 years. It’s due to the fact that Evans was a minor at the time of the crime.