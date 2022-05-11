SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Court of Appeals was in session in Sioux City today and among the cases being heard was that of a former Sioux City Community Schools Principal who claimed she was unfairly demoted.

In 2019, Dawn Stansbury filed suit against the Sioux City district after he duties were changed from principal at Morningside Elementary to assistant principal at West Middle School.

Stansbury filed a suit claiming sex discrimination but a judge dismissed the claim.

In her appeal, Stansbury argues there is an issue of fact as to whether the school district’s reasons for demoting her from head principal to assistant principal were pretextual.

“One of the most important pieces that was disregarded was the direct evidence of discrimination in this case. Following Dawn’s discharge, the district formed a committee to hire her replacement and its undisputed that the committee discussed a preference for male candidates.”

Stansbury’s case is one of two heard by the Iowa Appeals Court while in session at Woodbury County Courthouse.