Iowa county fairs apply for funding through Fairs Relief Program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The pandemic canceled a lot of state and county fairs across the U.S. this year, including many in Iowa. Because of that, Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a new program county fairs can turn to for financial support.

Fairs are a summer tradition communities throughout Iowa look forward to each year.

“It’s a place to showcase the best, whether it’s a 4-H kid with their steer, or grandma with her quilt, fairs are all about celebrating the best,” said Jeremy Parsons, the CEO of the Clay County Fair.

The Clay County Fair usually attracts around 300,000 people. While In Woodbury County, the fair draws in more than 90,000 people.

“Just families that have grown up with the fair, if they moved away, they just like to come back and visit the fair,” said Mary Thompson, the Fair Manager of Woodbury County.

However, in 2020, the pandemic forced fairs across Iowa to cancel or postpone their events.

“While that decision was heartbreaking for all of our many fair goers, it was bank-breaking for us because, obviously, with no fair and with the 400-million-dollar annual budget, there goes 75 percent of your revenue,” said Parsons.

To help combat the problem, Governor Kim Reynolds is providing financial relief through a new program called the Iowa County Fairs Relief Program. It’s built with $6 million dollars from the federal CARES Act.

“So, we have this application that we will be completing and submitting to the state and, hopefully, we will be able to receive some of this funding,” said Thompson.

There are three levels of funding available for organizations that qualify: $25,000, $50,000, and $75,000.

“Funding from the governor is a measure to help with cash flow, you know, and I think there is various levels in the program and we will be applying for the highest level possible,” said Parsons.

Both Woodbury County and Clay County Fairs say they’ll put the funds toward helping support their summer of 2021 plans.

“We want to come back bigger and better and these funds will help to offset the loss that we took from not having a county fair this year,” said Thompson.

“People need to get back together again and they need to do it at the fair, and we will be ready in September of 2021,” said Parsons.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. on November 16, 2020. You can click here for more information.

