This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: A misspelling was corrected.

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KELO) — A county attorney in Dickinson County, Iowa, was arrested at the county courthouse, according to a post by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

The post stated that the sheriff’s office was notified on Nov. 10 that there was an intoxicated individual in the courthouse.

An investigation found the person in question to be 39-year-old county attorney Amy Zenor, who was subsequently charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.

Due to safety concerns, Zenor was not placed in the county jail but was instead released to her attorney.

The post specified that Zenor has not yet been proven guilty in a court of law.