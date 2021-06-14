Iowa corrections officer finishes 339-mile run across Iowa to honor two lost colleagues

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa corrections officer running to remember fallen colleagues finished his 339-mile journey Saturday.

Ryan Miller crossed the finish line in Dubuque, nine days after he started in Sioux City for his run across Iowa.

Miller works at Anamosa State Penitentiary. He decided to run to honor his fellow officer Robert McFarland along with prison nurse Lorena Schulte. They both died in March when officials say they tried to stop two inmates from breaking out of prison.

Miller’s raising money to help surviving family members. He’s raised more than $10,000 through an online campaign on gofundme.com.