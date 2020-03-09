Iowa considered to be at low risk for COVID-19, no cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, the City of Sioux City is encouraging preventative measures as officials monitor the disease.

City leaders have reported that no cases have been found in Woodbury County and the CDC has determined Iowa to be at a low risk for covid-19.

Local officials said they will continue to follow guidelines and are working with local and state health departments to reduce the impact the disease might have.

People are advised to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water.

Practicing good health habits, like staying home if you aren’t feeling well and covering your mouth and nose with tissues are important factors.

