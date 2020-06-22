Iowa Community Action Partnership receives $30,000 to support low-income families in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Community Action Partnership (ICAP) received $30,000 from Amerigroup to support homelessness prevention and housing stability.

There are five Iowa Community Action Agencies (CAAs) that will each get $6,000 to provide immediate resources to households that have low incomes and have been impacted by COVID-19.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work with organizations that share a passion for creating a positive impact in the communities in which we serve as we work through this pandemic together,” said Amerigroup Iowa President Jeffrey Jones. “This is a part of Amerigroup’s coordinated response to COVID-19, supporting programs that improve health and enhance overall quality of life for our members, community organizations, healthcare workers, and frontline responders.”

The five CAAs that will receiving funds include:

Community Action Agency of Siouxland in Sioux City

Operation Threshold in Waterloo

Mid-Iowa Community Action, Inc. in Marshalltown

Community Action of Southeast Iowa in Burlington

HACAP in Hiawatha

“On behalf of the Iowa Community Action Agencies and the individuals and families who will benefit from this donation, we express our gratitude and appreciation as we work together with Amerigroup to improve the lives of Iowans who are struggling during this unprecedented time,” said Lana Shope, ICAP Executive Director. “Keeping Iowans safe and in their homes is instrumental in creating stability in the communities in which we all live.”

ICAP is a network of 17 non-profit Community Action Agencies (CAAs). They provide services to more than 308,000 Iowans with low incomes in all counties.

Anthem is the parent company of Amerigroup Iowa. It administers the Medicaid program for the state for almost 400,000 Iowans that qualify.

For more information about the donation, community action agencies, or statewide associated, contact Lana Shope at: 515-244-0328 office or email: lshope@iowacaa.org.

Latest Stories