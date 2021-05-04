Iowa collects more than 16,000 lbs of unwanted drugs during DEA event

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Iowa has reported more than 16,000 pounds of medications collected during the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Drug Take Back Day is an event held by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that allows communities to dispose of unused, expired, or unwanted medications properly. The purpose of this event is to help prevent addiction and potential drug overdoses.

According to a press release from the DEA, 829,543 pounds of medication were collected in total. Omaha’s DEA division collected 37,878 pounds of drugs. Iowa contributed 16,987 pounds of drugs to that total.

“Take Back Day is important as it allows us the opportunity to provide a safe and anonymous way for people to dispose of their unused, unwanted and expired prescription medications. It also gives us the chance to educate people on the potential dangers of misuse and abuse of prescription medications. These are important messages that we want to make people aware of in our communities,” said Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin King.

More than 4,000 community partners helped collect medication throughout the country, and in Iowa, 71 law enforcement partners hosted 93 collection sites.

A total of 14,524,391 pounds of medication have been collected since 2010. During October 2020, the public turned in almost 493 tons of medication to the DEA.

If you’ve missed this event, visit this website to find turn-in locations for unused drugs. The DEA reminds the public that every day can be Take Back Day.