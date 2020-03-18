Iowa city bus systems take steps to stop coronavirus spread

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Transit systems in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines have taken steps to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

City of Cedar Rapids Transit buses will carry no more than 10 passengers at a time starting Wednesday in order to minimize contact.

Officials encouraged people to limit usage to essential rides, such as trips to work or to grocery stores.

The Des Moines transit system has stopped fare collections and is asking riders who can safely do so to get on and off buses through the back doors.

The goal is to minimize contact between riders and system employees.

