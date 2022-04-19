SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As schools approach the end of the year, the Iowa Senate approved a bill aimed at easing the state’s child care shortage to help families.

Long hours are the norm for many childcare workers in Siouxland, such as Erika Berg.

“I work between 45 and 50 hours a week and then there’s other employees that work 40 hours a week and then our director has to fill in a lot for subbing, so she works 55 hours a week,” Berg said.

Berg is the lead teacher at Indian Child Care Center. She said the opportunity to let teenage employees work unsupervised would help decrease the workload for others

“We’re actually a little bit longer hours than we used to be so we could definitely have some more staff for openers and closers,” Berg said.

Melissa Tiedtke is the director at Yellow Brick Road Preschool and Daycare. She hires high school students to help from 3:30 until closing time at 5:45 but said the current restrictions against 16 and 17-year-olds are frustrating.

“Even if they do have their CPR, their first aid, their mandatory reporting, their universal precautions, all of their childhood essentials, every training you would need to have, just because they’re not 18, they can’t be alone with the kids,” Tiedtke said.

Tiedtke said when the high schoolers are not old enough to supervise the kids for a couple of hours alone, it creates more work for other employees.

“I need my full-timers here earlier in the morning to teach and do those things and so I’m having to pay overtime for some of them to stay a little bit later to close,” Tiedtke said.

The bill would also increase child-to-staff ratios such as letting one employee care for up to 7 toddlers.

It now goes back to the Iowa House for approval.