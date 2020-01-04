Iowa businesses continue to exceed the minimum wage to help fill open job roles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the new year comes a hike in the minimum wage for more than half of the United States. However, folks living in Iowa, aren’t included.

“People are not going to look for a job under $12 an hour. It’s very hard to find that person,” said Vice President of J & L Staffing & Recruiting Kelly Conolly.

Conolly works with 48 different companies and over 600 job seekers.

“There’s nobody that touches minimum wage anymore in our sector in the food manufacturing and business manufacturing side,” said Conolly.

Iowa’s lawmakers denied raising the minimum wage back in 2017. Since then, many employers have taken it upon themselves to increase wages to retain and attract workers to Iowa.

“These jobs that are tougher in manufacturing, they need to pay more and they are paying more. You’re seeing wages creep up again. Just in January of this year, they have crept up again nearly 5-10 percent,” said Conolly.

Iowa State Representative Chris Hall believes an increase in the minimum wage would help Iowa stay competitive with neighboring states.

“It ends up creating an economic ripple that is positive for the state’s economy and its probably overdue for the state of Iowa to improve that wage climate,” said Hall.

On New Years Day, South Dakota’s minimum wage went from $9.10 to $9.30 per hour. Nebraska has stayed at $9.00 per hour. Hall believes Iowa needs to follow suit.

“People who have a little bit more money in their pocket and disposable income are going to spend it on groceries, in the community, in small business, and they are also going to be providing for their family in a more subtenant form,” said Hall.

Conolly says, for him, it’s about strengthening Sioux City’s workforce.

“We have to attract people from all over the country that want to come here to live here and work here and stay here so that we can have a competitive workforce,” said Conolly.

Hall says Iowa’s Democratic party will be discussing the minimum wage again, in 2020.