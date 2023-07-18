SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa-born country star Haley Whitters will be coming to Sioux City this November.

Whitters will be performing inside the Hard Rock’s Anthem on November 18. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Iowa-born, Nashville-based musician has been GRAMMY and CMT Music award nominated.

Her debut album The Dream was called “the year’s deepest country album” by the Washington Post and NPR’s Fresh Air called her “one of the most interesting voices in country music.”

Tickets for Whitter’s show can be purchased at the Hard Rock Hotel and & Casino Sioux City inside of the Rock Shop or online. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.