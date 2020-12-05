Iowa Bishops release statement about COVID-19 vaccines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Bishops have released a statement about concerns on the upcoming vaccines for COVID-19.

The statement addresses concerns people are having about new vaccines, such as safety risks, side effects of vaccines, and the contents of vaccines.

“The common good of public health takes precedence over any reservation about being treated with vaccines; they will not be effective if people do not use them,” reads part of the statement.

The full statement can be read on the Diocese of Sioux City’s website.