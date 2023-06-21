SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many people in Iowa rely on public assistance programs for food, health insurance and other needs, but now some people could lose their benefits once new restrictions go into effect.



Iowa governor Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 494 into law at the start of June. That bill requires the state agencies who deliver public assistance programs to check new sources of information to see if Iowans qualify for those benefits. People who want to apply or re-apply for public assistance programs will have to complete a computerized authentication process to confirm their identity. They’ll also answer financial and personal questions.

Jean Logan with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland said people may not be aware of exemptions to these rules. She said at the federal level, youth in foster care, veterans, and homeless people are entitled to public assistance programs.

“Well, if you fill out the computer form and you don’t note that you’re in one of those categories, there’s that possibility that you’re not going to receive those services that you’re entitled to and that’s not a good thing,” she said.

These new requirements in Senate File 494 are intended to combat fraud in public assistance programs.

Nubia Gonzalez is a financial counselor with Siouxland Community Health Center. She helps people apply for medicaid and medicare. Those are federal programs that provide health insurance for people with low income.

Senate File 494 says the Department of Health and Human Services will access income information from the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, as well as Child Support Services.

“If someone reports their income being less than what it is, then that would be considered fraud,” Gonzalez said. “I think that’s one of the main things that we hear of in fraud for the assistance programs.”

Gonzalez said while a more stringent application process could present obstacles for some Siouxlanders, it could prove to be effective.

“In the long run, it would be, I guess a better system to work with, to help with the fraud, you know detect fraud or any income discrepancies in that way,” she said.

These changes to public assistance program applications will be fully implemented by July 2025. The Department of Health and Human Services will submit a report to Governor Kim Reynolds every year regarding the impact of the verification process.