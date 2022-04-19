ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association raised over $6,000 for Ukraine from a weekend concert.

The Association’s “Rock for Ukraine” event was held on April 11 at the Roof Garden Ballroom. Several Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductees shared the Roof Graden stage to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

Three groups volunteered their time for an evening of music and dancing. They were The Senders, The Itty Bitty Boji Band and Lake Patrol as well as Terry Klein.

All of the proceeds of the event go to Arise! Ukraine, a non-profit Christian missionary group based in Sioux Falls that has been sending food and supplies to Ukraine.

After watching a Facebook Live video of the event, Joni Merkley from the Arise! Ukraine US office in Sioux Falls shared his thoughts.

“This is AMAZING! I’m watching this with tears streaming. I can’t wait for the Arise! Ukraine team in Ukraine to see this! We’re beyond humbled and blessed by the generosity.”

The event started with an idea by Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Klein, who said, “I made some phone calls, and the bands all just said, ‘We’re in, count us in’. We were all honored to try and help.”

“When Terry approached us with this idea, we thought this was a wonderful way we could try to help the people of Ukraine,” added Clay Norris, Executive Director of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association. “I think we all wonder, ‘What can I do”. And with all of us gathering under the unifying force of music, we were able to do something to help in a meaningful way. We are also very excited about how this event is seeming to spur others to do the same. We were humbled by the response from all over the state.”

If you could not attend, but would still like to donate, donations can be made via Venmo, @IowaRocknRoll, PayPal: infor@iowarocknroll.com, by calling the museum Tuesday – Saturday at 712-330-0889, or by stopping by the museum at 243 W. Broadway in Arnolds Park.