SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird will be in Sioux City on Saturday.

She will be holding her inaugural northwest Iowa Bird Barn Bash at Stoney Creek Hotel in the Rivers Bend Conference Center at 6 p.m.

The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with food at 5 p.m. Former Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson will also be in attendance.