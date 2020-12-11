Iowa arts grant deadline approaching

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For Sioux City Community Theatre’s Board President, this year can be summed up in one word.

“It’s been miserable. We had to lay off our office staff,” Myers said.

Now he’s waiting to hear back about a new pandemic support grant he applied for two days ago–a process he says was anything but easy.

“It took me about three days to come up with everything. They didn’t give us a very large window. They gave us from December 1-11 to do this,” Myers said.

“You had to have your 990 tax forms from three years, then, what was interesting is you take an average of your expenses for those three years,” Lamb Theatre Executive Director Diana Wooley said.

Wooley says eligible arts groups can get up to 15 percent of that average. For her, those funds would help cover expenses related to producing shows amid the pandemic.

“The cost of the shows don’t change whether we have an audience of 30, or 20, or 10, or if we have a full house,” Wooley said.

Wooley says despite Lamb Theatre being in the red all season, she’s confident the Iowa Arts Council will work to distribute the 7 million dollars fairly among big and small theatre groups.

“I really do think because everything is on this percentage thing, that it could be very fair,” Wooley said.

For Sioux City Community Theatre, which has opted not to produce shows during the pandemic, Myers hopes the grant will keep the lights on.

“I’m not asking for everything, I just want to get through this. So that’s what I hope to get out of this: something to sustain us through next year,” Myers said.