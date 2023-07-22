SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A central Iowa artist has made his way to Sioux City to install two temporary murals.

All in the spirit of RAGBRAI, Issac Campbell is using a glue made of flour, sugar, and water for two 10 by 10 murals on the south wall of the Tyson Events and Long Lines Family Rec Center.

Campbell told KCAU 9 that he is using the wheat paste technique to create a Junior League of Sioux City-inspired Mural and an Inter-Ocean Wheel Club mural.

“It’s just about getting people excited about the communities that they’re visiting, excited about history, and excited about preserving history and knowing that everybody can contribute to the preservation of local history, especially through things like photographs,” Campbell said.

Campbell spent between one and two hours completing each piece and a lot of material was needed to complete the unique murals.

“We’ve got about 12 gallons of glue just for Sioux City, but take that and we’re going to use over 100 gallons of glue by the time this thing is done,” said Campbell, “I was just actually in oxford, Iowa, last night putting up some murals for their town for RAGBRAI, so there’s a lot There’s a lot of, I think, there’s over a thousand square foot murals printed and the plenty and plenty of glue.”

Along with the murals in Sioux City, Campbell will also craft wheat paste murals in each of RAGBRAI’s overnight towns.