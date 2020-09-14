Iowa Army National Guard soldiers honored before deployment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a tough day for some Siouxland families as early Sunday morning, the Iowa National Guard held a ceremony for nearly 100 Sioux City soldiers getting deployed.

Their mission will take them to Kosovo to be neutral enforcers of peace and stability.

This will be Captain Thanh Truong’s third deployment. He says he’s looking forward to this mission now that he’s in a position of leadership.

“I think, for me, I want to have a successful mission. make sure that i do my part to ensure my guys have what they need to be successful and get everybody home safe,” Truong said.

The Iowa National Guard also held a deployment ceremony in Boone County. There, 74 members of the 2nd Infantry Combat Team said their goodbye’s to loved ones. The soldiers will be away from their families for one year.

“to the families of the deployed, please reach out if you need help while your soldier is away. We have the resources. We have trained professionals throughout our family program branch that can help you through times of need you just have to reach out to them,” said Maj. Gen. Ben Corell with the Iowa National Guard.

The ceremony was streamed online as COVID-19 restrictions prevented family and friends from attending the ceremony in person.