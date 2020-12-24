Iowa Air National Guard aircraft painted with 75th anniversary markings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa National Guard KC-135 painted with special 75th anniversary markings was revealed at the Sioux City base unit.

The 185th Refueling Wing commemorative paint scheme includes a giant ‘bat’ tail flash, the paint scheme included nose art showing a 75th anniversary diamond surrounded by silhouettes depicting each aircraft flown by the unit since its beginnings in 1946.

A thunderbolt painted along with the diamond on the front of the aircraft represents the first jet aircraft, like the F-84 ThunderJet.

Members of the 185th said the new design is bringing the past into the present.

“Oh, people are enjoying it, it’s something different that’s never been done here before, so people are going the extra mile, taking that extra, they’re showing pride in their work, more so than they normally do, so I believe members are enjoying it, which overall increases morale,” said Cheif Master Sgt. Eric Kelly of the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

The retro gothic bat on the tail of the aircraft is a throwback to when the unit used to fly F-16 Fighter aircrafts during the 1990s. The bat moniker was first adopted following the unit’s year-long deployment to Vietnam in the late 1960s when the unit often flew missions during nighttime hours.