How to know if you qualify for LIHEAP this winter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As temperatures drop, Americans could see a dramatic rise in heating prices.

The U.S Energy officials reports that households could see heating bills jump as much as 54% from last winter.

Senators are now calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to act quickly and distribute the additional $4.5 billion dollars that was already approved to help low income households pay their bills in the pandemic relief packages.

“That’s why I’ve just written to the HHS secretary Xavier Becerra, to ask that the department release this year’s LIHEAP funds at the highest level possible as quickly as possible,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.

“If your heating bill goes up to $50 to $100 to $150 and even more a month, that cuts into your ability to buy food or to travel,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps qualified low-income families pay winter heating bills.

In Iowa, community action agencies review applications and distribute funds based on household income and size, type of primary heating fuel, housing type, and other factors.

To be eligible for LIHEAP in Iowa, the total household income for an applicant must be at or below 200% of 2021 federal poverty guidelines.

For example, a single-person household is eligible with an annual gross income at or below $25,760. A family of four is eligible with an annual gross income at or below $53,000.

The program began taking applications October 1 for those 60 years old or older, and will accept applications beginning November 1 for all others. The program accepts applications through April 30, 2022.

Woodbury County residents can apply for LIHEAP through the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

Click here to find the nearest agency in your county.