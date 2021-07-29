Iowa Ag Secretary: State ‘needs to see a break’ from the heat

(KCAU) — A dominant issue in agriculture this growing season has been all things drought related.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said drought conditions started at the end of last year’s growing season and have carried over to this year.

He said this week’s crop report shows that 75 percent of land in northwest Iowa and western Iowa is related “short” or “very short” when it comes to soil moisture levels.

Naig said from a crop standpoint, it’s a concern.

“Good news is we have had some rain in the last couple weeks and that was very timely and much needed. Now obviously, it’s dried out, and it’s gotten hot, and we’ll need to see a break in that. Otherwise, we really could be back to where we’re talking about potential for some pretty significant crop damage,” said Naig.

Naig said weather is something farmers always have to deal with and the goal is finding efficient ways to have the most successful growing season, despite its challenges. He said it’s important farmers have proper tools to succeed this growing season.

“This is why we have a lot of innovation in agriculture. It’s everything from how the crop is managed to the genetics to the seed that goes into the grown to the equipment that farmers use. Those are all tools that people are looking at. It’s how can farmers be more resilient in the face of weather challenges and market challenges and all the things that a farmer has to deal with,” Naig said.

Naig said the recent rain has helped and he’s hopeful more needed rain will come.