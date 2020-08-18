Iowa added back to Chicago’s list of travel order restrictions

FILE – In this June 16, 2020, file photo, a traveler wearing a mask walks past empty American Airlines ticket counters in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. American Airlines and four smaller carriers have reached agreement with the government for billions more in federal loans, a sign of the industry’s desperate fight to survive a downturn in air travel caused by the virus pandemic. The Treasury Department said Thursday, July 2, 2020, that it had finalized terms of new loans to American, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and SkyWest Airlines. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (KCAU) – After being removed from the City of Chicago’s list of states for people to quarantine after arriving, Iowa has again been placed on the list.

Anyone visiting the city is asked to quarantine for two weeks when traveling to Chicago or face a possible fine. The emergency travel order goes into effect Friday, August 21.

Iowa was first added to the list in mid-July, and removed from it last week.

The list of designated states is based on whether the states have more than 15 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. A state on the designated list will be taken off when the daily case average declines below the threshold for two consecutive weeks.

Iowa reported a total of 52,955 total positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday at 12:40 p.m. The AP reported Monday of a a glitch in the case reporting on Iowa’s coronavirus website that lowered the number of new confirmed cases.

The Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner issued the travel order on July 2, with states being added and removed as needed. Nebraska was previously on the list but has since been removed.

The City of Chicago updates the list every Tuesday. Below is all the states on the list as of August 18.