SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Pavement Replacement project will mean that Iowa 9 will be closed for several months while work is done on the stretch of toad.

Iowa 9 will be closed from east of Emmet County Road N-25 to 1st Street West. The project started at about 1 p.m. on July 10 and will last until September 7, assuming the weather makes everything go to plan.

The detour will use an Emmet County Road using N-22, A-17 and N-32. This detour will be marked.

Drivers are asked to be careful when it comes to driving over the detour going with extra caution, obeying the speed limit and being cautious not to commit moving violations in the work zone.