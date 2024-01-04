GAZA, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s officially a candidate going up against incumbent representative Randy Feenstra in the Republican Party for his seat in Congress.

Kevin Virgil held a campaign launch meet-and-greet Thursday at the Producers Coop in Gaza, Iowa. About 50 to 60 people were in attendance enjoying light refreshments and engaging in a two-way conversation with political leaders.

Virgil talked to KCAU 9 about why he decided to launch a primary campaign against Representative Feenstra.

“I think that we need a true conservative to run, to serve this district as congressman, given the overwhelming makeup of the community here,” Virgil said. “I don’t believe that for the last two terms there has been a conservative, based on Mr. Feenstra’s voting record. I think that the people here want an alternative, and I’m here to act in that capacity.”

Some political leaders were in attendance for the event, such as District 3 State Senator Lynn Evans and former U.S. Representative Steve King. King spoke to KCAU 9 about why he’s supporting Virgil.

“The 4th district is the most important congressional district in all of America,” he said. “Especially because it’s the Iowa caucus, but also because we’re a solid, solid conservative district, and we need to have a solid conservative representing us. Kevin Virgil is that person. I’m so glad that he stepped forward to do this, and I’ll be supporting him all of the way so that we get the justified representation in all the 4th district.”

Ryan Melton is the only Democrat vying for the state’s 4th congressional district in the U.S. house of representatives.