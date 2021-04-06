Iowa 39 from U.S. 59 to Avenue C in Denison to close starting Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa DOT will be closing Iowa 39 from U.S. 59 to Avenue C in Denison starting on Friday.

Officials said the road closure is for working on a pavement resurfacing project that will go from April 9 until April 26, depending on the weather.

Iowa DOT will set up a detour around the work zone by using U.S. 59, Arrowhead Road, and Avenue C and will also start on Friday to complete the milling work.

The detour will then be taken down for the weekend and put back up on April 12 so crews can complete the widening part of the project.

After that part of the resurfacing project is done, the detour will be removed again and be back in place on April 26 to complete the work between U.S. 59 and C Avenue.

Officials awarded InRoads, LLC. of Des Moines the $3 million contract to complete the pavement resurfacing project.