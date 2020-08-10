Iowa 31 to close next Monday due to resurfacing

(KCAU) – Iowa 31 from Correctionville to Washta will close next Monday.

According to a release, the Iowa Department of Transportation announced Highway 31 will close due to resurfacing beginning August 17 until November, weather permitting.

Drivers will be instructed around the work zone U.S. 20, Woodbury/Cherokee County Road L-36, and Cherokee County Road C-66.

The Iowa DOT reminds people to drive with caution and obey the speed limit and signs in the work area.

