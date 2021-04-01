Iowa 12 north of Akron to close next week due to bridge replacement project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation said that Iowa 12 north of Akron will close starting April 5 due to a bridge replacement project.

The DOT said that the bridge on Iowa 12 north of Akron over Indian Creek in Plymouth County will require closing the roadway to traffic. The project will begin April 5 until September 30, weather permitting.

Motorists will be detoured around the work zone using Plymouth County roads C-12, K-18, C-16.

Dixon Construction of Correctionville was awarded the $2 million contract.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.