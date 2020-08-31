Investigators: Storm Lake night club fire intentionally set

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Investigators have determined that a fire at a Storm Lake night club had been intentionally set.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the Oasis Night Club around 11:36 p.m. on August 9 where they found the fire burning at the stage, located at the east end of the building, according to the Storm Lake Public Safety.

The Storm Lake Fire Department assisted by the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Storm Lake Police Department investigated the fire, taking samples from the stage floor where the fire was believed to have been started. The samples were evaluated and found to have gasoline present.

With the test results and other evidence, officials determined the fire to have been intentionally set.

Anyone who may have any information about this fire is asked to call the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010.