Investigators revise Davenport’s cause of death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have revised the cause of death of a Sioux City man from homicide to undetermined.

Dave Davenport, 66, of Sioux City, died on October 25, 2019, after he was found unconscious the day before inside a residence he owned. His cause of death was originally ruled as a homicide in October 2019, but Monday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) revised his cause of death as undetermined.

The DCI said that Davenport owned two residences, one being his primary residence and a secondary residence near his home at 6535 Morningside Avenue which he rented to tenants. The tenant found him and called 911. Davenport was then taken to MercyOne where he passed away.

On October 27, 2019, a fire was reported at Davenport’s primary residence, where authorities learned of his recent death and were told by medical staff that Davenport suffered severe head trauma.

Based on the fire in conjunction with the time frame of his death, law enforcement requested an autopsy on Davenport. On October 28, 2019, the preliminary autopsy report from the Iowa State Medical Examiner ruled Davenport’s death as a homicide.

Authorities continued to investigate Davenport’s death and followed several leads, collected evidence, and conducted numerous interviews.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office had reported that there was no evidence that the fire to Davenport’s primary residence was intentionally set and ruled the fire as accidental.

Investigator met with member of the state medical examiners and reviewed the case and revised the cause of death as undetermined on September 2.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office at 712-279-6010 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 712-224-7680.