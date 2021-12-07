Investigators confirm cell phone recovered from Vermillion cold case

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — New developments in a Vermillion cold case that KCAU 9’s sister station dug into this summer.

At the time, we uncovered never-before-revealed details about the events leading up to Alicia Hummel’s murder in 2015 and what evidence was left behind.

Now, we have learned that investigators are in possession of Hummel’s cell phone. It’s a piece of evidence that could help investigators break the case.

As we showed you in June, Hummel documented her fishing trip to Myron Grove on her cell phone, sending snaps to friends along the way.

Her friends and family believed that her cell phone had never been recovered. Her grandmother says there was evidence Hummel had struggled against her attacker in this remote area.

“They had her hands folded and we could see that one of her fingers was broken. So we knew that she struggled. I assume it was to hang on to that phone. That phone was her Bible. It had everything in it,” Grandmother Jan Folkers said on June 1.

Now, Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe confirms that investigators have Hummel’s phone and that it was found at the scene, but he won’t say anything more specific than that.