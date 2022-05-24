DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowans will get the chance to address their financial concerns this summer.

According to a release, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office will host mobile offices and give presentations around the state during the summer to assist Iowans with consumer protection issues, including providing information on how to spot and protect themselves from fraud.

Investigator Al Perales of the Consumer Protection Division will answer consumer questions regarding identifying price gouging, hiring contractors, avoiding scams, and other issues, and can take consumer complaints.

In addition, Perales will give presentations at Iowa Fraud Fighters events in Davenport, Atlantic, and Tama, with the Iowa Insurance Division and other state officials.

The AG’s office received complaints throughout the year related to consumer issues, the release stated. In 2021, the office received 3,536 overall complaints with auto-related issues, home improvement, and imposter scams among the top complaint categories.

“We are dedicated to assisting consumers when they submit a complaint to our office,” said Attorney General Tom Miller. “Our hope is that our mobile offices can provide Iowans with information and resources to address issues before they arise.”

Through mobile offices, presentations and consumer outreach activities, including a monthly newsletter, the AG’s Consumer Protection Division strives to provide helpful resources and guidance to consumers on a number of topics, including Medicare fraud, imposter scams, so-called storm chasers, price-gouging and others.